Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Smith County to hold auction of 26 vehicles

(Smith County)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County is putting up 26 surplus vehicles for auction this month.

There will be everything from a 1992 dump truck and a 2000 van, to a 2008 Dodge Charger and a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe.

The online auction is set for June 14-28 at www.govdeals.com/smithcounty. You can view all of the vehicles for sale and make bids there starting Monday, June 14.

Inspection and viewing of the vehicles in person can be done from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, Monday, June 21, and Friday, June 25, at Gulf States Lumber Yard, located at 302 E. Line Street in Tyler.

The surplus vehicles come from the Smith County Road and Bridge Department, the Sheriff’s Office, Animal Control, Fire Marshal’s Office, Records Department and Constables Offices.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Gonzales-Rivas, 29, of Longview
Affidavit: Longview man looking at phone when driving during fatal head-on crash
Tornado in Tyler (Source: NWS)
National Weather Service confirms three EF-0 tornadoes in East Texas
Tornado
NWS confirms tornado in Tyler
An East Texas sheriff’s office is calling on science to help them in solving a mystery of human...
East Texas sheriff’s office turns to DNA to identify 2002 remains
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general

Latest News

Intake numbers grow at Longview animal shelter
Intake numbers grow at Longview animal shelter
Intake numbers grow at Longview animal shelter
Gregg County Sheriff's Office offering inmates vaccine
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office staff 100% vaccinated, offers vaccines to inmates
East Texas Food Bank to hold produce distribution in Longview Friday