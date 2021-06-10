SFA’s Branson Ellis wins pole vault gold, makes history at NCAA Championships
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EUGENE, Oregon (KTRE) - SFA’s Branson Ellis made history on Day 1 of the NCAA Track and Field Championships, by becoming the first ever national champion at the outdoor meet from SFA.
Ellis finished first in the men’s pole vault. Ellis won with a height of 5.70m, or 18-8¼ feet.
This is the first outdoor championship by an SFA athlete. It was a big improvement for Ellis, who finished 11th in the 2019 championships.
