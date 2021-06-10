SFA’s Branson Ellis wins pole vault gold, makes history at NCAA Championships

EUGENE, Oregon (KTRE) - SFA’s Branson Ellis made history on Day 1 of the NCAA Track and Field Championships, by becoming the first ever national champion at the outdoor meet from SFA.

Ellis finished first in the men’s pole vault. Ellis won with a height of 5.70m, or 18-8¼ feet.

Branson Ellis is your 𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍 with a clearance of 5.70m (18-8¼) ❗️🪓🏆



Ellis becomes the first Outdoor @NCAATrackField champion in program history!#AxeEm#RaiseTheAxe pic.twitter.com/1ahd4DRWXM — SFA T&F/XC (@SFA_TFXC) June 10, 2021

This is the first outdoor championship by an SFA athlete. It was a big improvement for Ellis, who finished 11th in the 2019 championships.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.