Sen. Hughes says election bill will pass in special session

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - With the closure of the 87th legislative session, East Texas lawmakers are now turning their focus to an upcoming special session for which they will return to Austin to focus on several items.

“The governor has said he will call us back for a special session on the topic of election security, election integrity,” Sen. Bryan Hughes said.

Hughes (R-Mineola) says he hopes a bill similar to his bill, Senate Bill 7, which would require applicants to indicate eligibility when they register to vote and when applying for mail ballots among other things, will make it through in the session.

“The final version of Senate Bill 7 is a good starting point,” Hughes said.

“That’s a good starting point for us and it needs to be tweaked and cleaned up around the edges a little bit, but that’s a good place to start so when we come back in a special session, expect to see a bill that looks a whole lot like that one,” Hughes said.

Another priority for the special session is allocating billions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds. Rep. James White (R-Hillister) says he hopes with this money, legislators can deliver property tax relief to Texans.

“I hope with this 15.8 billion dollars that we’re supposed to appropriate, I know the attorney general is working on some legal things about this, but I hope we can deliver some property tax reform, no no, some property tax relief for Texans,” White said.

Hughes also hopes a bill which would allow Texans the opportunity to take legal action against social media companies for censoring certain viewpoints, such as his Senate Bill 12, will be on the agenda.

“In a special session where there’s more time and more focus, we’re optimistic about getting that one done,” Hughes said. “It’s a real important bill.”

