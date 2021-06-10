East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Pregnant Texas woman shoots, kills boyfriend in self-defense, deputies say

The shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday. (File)
The shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday. (File)(WVLT)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A woman who is one month pregnant shot and killed her boyfriend after she was assaulted during a domestic dispute, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Several children were inside the home at the time and woke up to the argument and sound of gunfire.

The shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Baltic Lane in North Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter.

Deputies said the 30-year-old woman called 911 to report she had just shot her boyfriend. When deputies and EMS arrived at the home, they found the 29-year-old man dead from several gunshot wounds.

The woman was taken to a hospital to receive treatment for injuries “consistent with an assault,” deputies said.

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday afternoon the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a one-vehicle crash in...
Gilmer man dies after tree falls on roadway, crushing vehicle
An East Texas sheriff’s office is calling on science to help them in solving a mystery of human...
East Texas sheriff’s office turns to DNA to identify 2002 remains
Dekavian Beniot Scroggins
Police say suspect in fatal Tyler shooting spotted in Nacogdoches area
Luis Gonzales-Rivas, 29, of Longview
Affidavit: Longview man looking at phone when driving during fatal head-on crash
American Lift Aids partnered with BraunAbility
East Texas boy’s wish comes true thanks to Make-A-Wish

Latest News

The East Texas Orchestra said they chose a harpist rather than another instrument because of...
East Texas Symphony Orchestra harpist performs for UT Health East Texas workers
Ken Starr took photos and gave autographs to members of the Tyler Rotary Club and held a Q and A.
Ken Starr visits Tyler Rotary Club to promote new book
TJC's Lady Apaches won a soccer championship.
TJC Apache Ladies react to championship
The group that was protesting the pride festival say they are a part of a conservative Catholic...
Group protests upcoming Pride festival in downtown Tyler; LGBTQ+ supporters counter protest
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 6-10-21 PART 5
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 6-10-21 PART 5