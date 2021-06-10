Police say suspect in fatal Tyler shooting spotted in Nacogdoches area

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect wanted for his alleged involvement in a Tyler shooting has been seen in the Nacogdoches area according to a Facebook post by the Nacogdoches Police Department.

Dekavian Beniot Scroggins is wanted in connection to the May 13 shooting death of 33-year-old Christopher Frank Eiglebiger of Tyler.

Scroggins should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Tyler Police Department.

Anyone with information on Scroggins’ whereabouts, or with additional information, in this case, is encouraged to contact Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or CrimeStoppers at 903-597-CUFF (2833).

