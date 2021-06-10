Nacogdoches ISD opens new transportation center

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning for NISD’s new transportation center.

The completed renovation and expansion of the transportation center was the first major project related to the 2018 bond approved by NISD voters. The project renovated the existing facility and new construction expanded the size of the garage area and meeting space. The renovated size allows six buses to be inside the garage at once, which will make it easier to perform maintenance on buses.

Les Linebarger said these new changes will help to prioritize the student’s safety.

“When you are putting a few thousand kids on a school bus every day, you want to be as safe as possible and that’s what this allows us to do. We hope that this plays a role in giving our parents peace of mind,” Linebarger said.

The transportation center is just the beginning of 2018 bond-related projects. Some other projects ongoing in the district include construction of a new Emeline Carpenter Elementary School and the expansion of McMichael Middle School.

