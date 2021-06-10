Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Another nice day is ahead today.  Temperatures are starting out warm and muggy in the lower to mid 70s this morning.  Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the afternoon and temperatures reaching the lower to mid 90s.  Of course, the humidity will be high and cause afternoon temperatures to feel close to the triple digits in some places.  More of the same through the end of the week with mostly sunny skies for Friday and Saturday.  A few more clouds roll in late Saturday and into Sunday with a weak cold front.  Don’t expect any cold air with this front, but it will bring a slight chance for one or two isolated showers and thundershowers on Sunday.  More sunshine to start next week and another slight chance for rain by midweek.  Otherwise, this new weather pattern is looking very normal and very summerlike for the next several days.

