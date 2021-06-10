East Texas Now Business Break
Zoo trip provides new teaching opportunity for ministry group

Caldwell Zoo Entrance
Caldwell Zoo Entrance(KLTV)
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Leaders at Hainesville Baptist Church took a slightly different approach than normal to teach kids about nature.

A Thursday trip to Caldwell Zoo made for a unique Kid’s First Children’s Ministry Trip.

“With COVID and everything going on, it kind of was hard to get them out,” Chris Bryant, Youth and Children’s Minister at Hainesville Baptist Church said. “But now that we finally get to come out here, we are all excited to be here and cannot wait to get in and see all the different animals they have at the zoo.”

The group reserved a time slot to visit the zoo to teach the kids in a new environment.

“Take every opportunity that we can to teach them about God’s love and God’s creation. And what better opportunity than to bring them out here in nature at the zoo and show them all the things God created,” Bryant said.

Caldwell Zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tickets are available on their website.

