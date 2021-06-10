East Texas Now Business Break
Man found dead in load of coal delivered to area power plant identified

Jackson's body had fallen onto a device that filters and conveys the offloaded coal.
Jackson's body had fallen onto a device that filters and conveys the offloaded coal.
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 2:44 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities have identified a man whose body was discovered Wednesday in a load of coal delivered by rail to Riesel from Wyoming as Mitchell Jackson, 25.

Workers at the coal-fired Sandy Creek Energy Station on Rattlesnake Road in Riesel called authorities after they discovered Jackson’s body at around 10 a.m. Wednesday as they were finishing the process of offloading the coal.

Jackson was reported missing in March in Omaha, Neb.

Omaha Police are looking for Mitchel Jackson, who has been missing since March.
Omaha Police are looking for Mitchel Jackson, who has been missing since March.

His body had fallen onto a device that filters and conveys the offloaded coal.

A Waco Fire Department tactical team was sent to the plant to retrieve the body.

McLennan County deputies used drones to search the 140-car train but found no additional evidence.

Jackson’s body was clothed and intact, investigators told KWTX, and for now, they’re investigating the incident as a questionable death.

That could change pending the results of an autopsy.

Investigators believe Jackson had been dead for several days.

The coal train left Wyoming on June 5.

