Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Man accused of kidnapping Dallas boy faces murder charge

Darriynn Brown, 18, has been charged with kidnapping and theft in connection with the killing...
Darriynn Brown, 18, has been charged with kidnapping and theft in connection with the killing of a 4-year-old boy. Police anticipate additional charges pending the results of a forensic analysis.(Source: Dallas Police Dept via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - A Texas man now faces a capital murder charge in the death of a 4-year-old boy who was found dead in a Dallas street last month.

Dallas police said late Wednesday that 18-year-old Darriynn Brown will face the new charge for the death of Cash Gernon. Brown already was charged with kidnapping after authorities said surveillance video showed a man lifting the sleeping child from his bed.

Police said forensic evidence linked Brown to the boy’s killing but did not elaborate on what that was. Brown is jailed on $1.6 million bail.

His attorney, Heath Harris, tells the Dallas Morning News that he’s frustrated by the slow release of information from authorities about the case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Gonzales-Rivas, 29, of Longview
Affidavit: Longview man looking at phone when driving during fatal head-on crash
Tornado in Tyler (Source: NWS)
National Weather Service confirms three EF-0 tornadoes in East Texas
Tornado
NWS confirms tornado in Tyler
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it

Latest News

(Source: Raycom Media)
I-20 closure, demolition of Lansing Switch Road bridge rescheduled for this weekend
A Texas man pleaded guilty Wednesday to plotting to blow up an Amazon data center in Virginia,...
Texas man pleads guilty to planned Amazon data center attack
Police said Zaylee Zamora, a 1-year-old that was the subject of an Amber Alert in Texas, has...
Texas 1-year-old, mother found safe; Amber Alert canceled
City of San Antonio
Business bringing operational service center to San Antonio