Lufkin police investigating pair of Wednesday shootings

Shooting investigation
Shooting investigation(KLTV)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating two Wednesday shootings, both resulted in gunshot wounds to the leg.

The first incident left a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to a report by the City of Lufkin, the first incident is said to have occurred between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at MB Food Store. A man claims he was leaving the store when he heard someone say, “Hey.” The man said he turned around and saw what he claims was a black male wearing a gray hoodie who then shot him.

Officers were called to an emergency room where they found the man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound in his leg.

The second incident resulted in another gunshot wound to the leg, as well as a car full of bullet holes.

According to a report by the City of Lufkin, at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a home in the 900 block of O’Quinn Avenue to a report of a disturbance in which a man supposedly shot another man’s car.

The victim said he went to the home of 40-year-old Kareem Abdul Jabbar Mark to stop a disturbance between Mark and his girlfriend. The victim said he did so at the request of his girlfriend, who is Mark’s girlfriend’s sister.

The victim said he tried to separate Mark and his girlfriend’s sister, at which point Mark became angry at him and pulled out a revolver. The victim claims they struggled over the gun.

The victim then said he left the home but as he was driving away, Mark allegedly fired two rounds at his car, causing damage.

More than three hours later, officers were called to a free-standing emergency room to a report of a man who had been shot in the leg later identified as Mark.

The City reports that initially Mark allegedly told officers a story about being wounded in a drive-by shooting 30 minutes earlier.

He later allegedly admitted to being involved in the incident on O’Quinn Avenue when he accidentally shot himself in the leg during the struggle over the gun. He also allegedly admitted to shooting at the victim’s car.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

