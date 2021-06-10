East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Lufkin baker’s children get into act of spreading cookie love

wave of support
wave of support
By Brianna Linn
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Confections Bakery in downtown Lufkin is returning the love to the community after a customer decided to cancel their order because of the pride cookies on display.

This one incident revealed so much light and support from customers. Last week, a family visited the bakery to place an order of rainbow cookies but instructed the owners to pass the treats out to the public.

Confections co-owner Miranda Dolder assigned this task to her kids, with the desire to teach them a lesson.

“Kids are innocent and impressionable, and they’re not born with hate in their hearts,” Dolder said. “They are taught hate. If we teach them love and acceptance then they will spread that.”

This small business is very appreciative of the public’s support, but encourages people to donate to the Lufkin High School Diversity Club to assist the LGBTQ plus community in East Texas.

Previous story: Lufkin community shows wave of support for Confections bakery following ‘cookie controversy’

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Gonzales-Rivas, 29, of Longview
Affidavit: Longview man looking at phone when driving during fatal head-on crash
Tornado in Tyler (Source: NWS)
National Weather Service confirms three EF-0 tornadoes in East Texas
Wednesday afternoon the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a one-vehicle crash in...
Gilmer man dies after tree falls on roadway, crushing vehicle
An East Texas sheriff’s office is calling on science to help them in solving a mystery of human...
East Texas sheriff’s office turns to DNA to identify 2002 remains
Tornado
NWS confirms tornado in Tyler

Latest News

Legislator Roundtable
Sen. Hughes says election bill will pass in special session
Caldwell Zoo Entrance
Zoo trip provides new teaching opportunity for ministry group
Lindsey Harrison
Tyler ISD appoints replacement to board position
Man arrested for animal cruelty in Longview.
Tatum man arrested in Longview on animal cruelty charge