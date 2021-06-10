Lufkin baker’s children get into act of spreading cookie love

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Confections Bakery in downtown Lufkin is returning the love to the community after a customer decided to cancel their order because of the pride cookies on display.

This one incident revealed so much light and support from customers. Last week, a family visited the bakery to place an order of rainbow cookies but instructed the owners to pass the treats out to the public.

Confections co-owner Miranda Dolder assigned this task to her kids, with the desire to teach them a lesson.

“Kids are innocent and impressionable, and they’re not born with hate in their hearts,” Dolder said. “They are taught hate. If we teach them love and acceptance then they will spread that.”

This small business is very appreciative of the public’s support, but encourages people to donate to the Lufkin High School Diversity Club to assist the LGBTQ plus community in East Texas.

