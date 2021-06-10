Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Intake numbers grow at Longview animal shelter

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center Director Chris Kemper about the increase in the number of animals coming into the shelter as compared to a year ago at this time.

The center has taken in 149 animals so far this month. Kemper said May and June usually have the highest numbers of animal intakes at the shelter.

