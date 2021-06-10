Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
I-20 closure, demolition of Lansing Switch Road bridge rescheduled for this weekend

(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - After being canceled due to expected bad weather, the planned closure of Interstate 20 between Longview and Hallsville and demolition of the Lansing Switch Road bridge over the interstate has been rescheduled.

Interstate 20 between Loop 281 in Longview and FM 450 in Hallsville will be closed from 7 p.m. Sunday, June 13, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 14 as crews work to demolish the bridge crossing the interstate at Lansing Switch Road in preparation for its replacement.  Eastbound traffic will exit at Loop 281 and be detoured down FM 968 to FM 450 where they will get back on I-20. Westbound traffic will exit at FM 450 and be detoured up to US 80 and then to Loop 281 where they will get back on I-20.

This work was originally scheduled for the night of June 6, but was postponed due to the weather. TxDOT said the construction schedule and highway closure could change again due to inclement weather or other unforeseen problems.

