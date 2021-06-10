Gregg County Sheriff’s Office staff 100% vaccinated, offers vaccines to inmates

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In a continuing battle against Covid 19, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has taken steps to get as many inmates vaccinated as possible through a voluntary program.

On Wednesday, inmates at the Gregg county jail were offered the pfizer vaccine on a voluntary basis. Over 240 inmates took the shot voluntarily, representing about one-third of the inmate population.

The entire staff at the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office have been vaccinated.

