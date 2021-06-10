Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Gregg County Sheriff’s Office staff 100% vaccinated, offers vaccines to inmates

Gregg County Sheriff's Office offering inmates vaccine
Gregg County Sheriff's Office offering inmates vaccine(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In a continuing battle against Covid 19, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has taken steps to get as many inmates vaccinated as possible through a voluntary program.

On Wednesday, inmates at the Gregg county jail were offered the pfizer vaccine on a voluntary basis. Over 240 inmates took the shot voluntarily, representing about one-third of the inmate population.

The entire staff at the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office have been vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Gonzales-Rivas, 29, of Longview
Affidavit: Longview man looking at phone when driving during fatal head-on crash
Tornado in Tyler (Source: NWS)
National Weather Service confirms three EF-0 tornadoes in East Texas
Tornado
NWS confirms tornado in Tyler
An East Texas sheriff’s office is calling on science to help them in solving a mystery of human...
East Texas sheriff’s office turns to DNA to identify 2002 remains
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general

Latest News

Intake numbers grow at Longview animal shelter
Intake numbers grow at Longview animal shelter
Intake numbers grow at Longview animal shelter
East Texas Food Bank to hold produce distribution in Longview Friday
Smith County to hold auction of 26 vehicles