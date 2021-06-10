East Texas Now Business Break
Governor Abbott to hold border security summit

File: Governor Greg Abbott
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Texas Governor Greg Abbott will host a border security summit on Thursday.

The governor’s border summit will bring sheriffs, police chiefs, county judges, landowners, mayors and district attorneys together for a briefing from state officials on the actions the State of Texas is taking to secure the southern border and address the migrant humanitarian crisis.

The governor will give remarks and be joined by officials from the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Military Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

