East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Gov. Abbott signs bill to help promote ‘patriotic education’ in Texas

Governor Greg Abbott
Governor Greg Abbott(kbtx)
By Kenley Hargett
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:48 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS (KSLA) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed House Bill 2497 to create the Texas 1836 Project.

The project consists of creating an advisory committee of nine people that will help promote a “patriotic education” by focusing on the state’s history and values. Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dan Phelan are responsible for appointing three members each to the committee.

Students in K-12th grade will receive the education, and anyone who obtains a Texas driver’s license will be given a pamphlet on the information.

According to the Texas Tribune, the law will take effect Sept. 1 and expire in 2036.

Maggie Stern, with the Children’s Defense Fund, says she opposes the measure because it could favor Texas history in a certain way.

Stern says she hopes the advisory committee will be diverse and give kids the opportunity to learn fairly.

In the bill, it states that there will be a focus on the Spanish, Mexican, Tejanos and African-American heritage of the state. Also, it looks at the Texas War for Independence, Juneteenth, the annexation of Texas by the United States, the state’s Christian heritage and the state’s heritage of keeping and bearing firearms.

Stern agrees that these all are important issues, but they should be taught in a non-biased way. “The response should be, let’s have a full account of Texas state history that isn’t partisan.”

With the passing of the bill, the next step is to appoint the committee and then create the curriculum.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are (top row from left) Brandon Brandford and Lacourtney Johnson and (bottom row from...
Tyler police looking for 4 of 7 who robbed man at gunpoint
Millipedes are showing up again in East Texas.
Millipede problems mount in East Texas
The group that was protesting the pride festival say they are a part of a conservative Catholic...
Group protests upcoming Pride festival in downtown Tyler; LGBTQ+ supporters counter protest
Source: Tyler Police Department Facebook page
Man drops through ceiling of Tyler mall Dippin’ Dots, helps himself
Investigators are looking into what sparked the shooting
Police: Attacker wounds 13 in Austin shooting and escapes

Latest News

The Tik Tok has now been viewed 2 million times and has over 400,000 likes.
Tik Tok of East Texas umpire goes viral
The Second Saturday in June in Nacogdoches means the Texas Blueberry Festival is back, after it...
Texas Blueberry Festival returns to Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches police: Man under influence of drugs assaulted EMS personnel
Source: KLTV Staff
Pets Fur People holds 8th annual Peltier Subaru Dirty Dog Wash
WEBXTRA: Pets Fur People dog wash