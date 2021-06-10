Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gilmer man dies after tree falls on roadway, crushing vehicle



By Nahum Lopez
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Wednesday afternoon the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a one-vehicle crash in Upshur County that left one man dead.

According to a preliminary report at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, Troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on Bobwhite Road near Goose Road, approximately 6.5 miles southeast of the city of Gilmer in Upshur County.

The preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southeast on Bobwhite Road when a tree fell across the roadway and onto the vehicle.

The driver of the Chevy Silverado was identified as Bradley Scott Hefner, 59, of Gilmer. Hefner was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Manes and was taken to Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Gilmer.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

