Fruits of Diboll farm’s labor provides for Blueberry Festival

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Anxious moments by Texas Blueberry Festival planners and Brookshire Brothers concerning blueberry supplies are over. The main supplier has ample production for the festival and grocery stores. The ‘Wood Blueberry Farm’ in Diboll had luck on its side.

The Wood Blueberry Farm is family-owned, but Julie says she runs the show.

She has her rounds made on a four-wheeler to gather blueberries from harvesters timed out to the second.

“We have approximately 8 acres. And it’s roughly 8,000 plants.”

An investment Julie feared would be lost.

“When the February 15, three-degree freeze hit.”

At least a month passed before she could guarantee Brookshire Brothers a berry production for the Texas Blueberry Festival. http://www.tbf.nacogdoches.org/

“I can tell you we have picked well over a thousand gallons this week in preparation to sending them over there.” >

Julie has a theory why Wood berries produced, while some farms are still waiting.

“We have bees that get delivered every year. The timing was perfect this year. We were in full bloom. That pollination helps what we call ‘set the fruit’.

Wood Blueberry Farm has supplied the Blueberry Festival for several years after Nacogdoches County’s largest grower shut down operations in 2014.

The Woods have some close connections to Nacogdoches County. When the Woods established their farm in 2006, they asked SFA horticulturist Dr. David Creech lots of questions.

Sharing the bounty is just the neighborly thing to do.

“We’ve always laughed about that a little bit, but we’re happy to be friends. And just take them across the river. It’s just fine,” smiled Julie.

You can find the Brookshire Brothers blueberry truck Saturday parked between Nacogdoches city hall and Dolli’s diner. Blueberries will sell for $3 per pint or $15 for six pints. The Wood Blueberry Farm is also open for pick-your-own customers. https://www.facebook.com/Wood-Blueberry-Farm-1451568635088047/

The Nacogdoches County farm, ‘The Blueberry Place’ won’t be open for the festival as the fruit isn’t completely ripe, but owners say they’ll be ready for guests in about three weeks. https://theblueberryplace.net/index.html

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.