East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Fear of coronavirus no longer acceptable reason for Texans on unemployment to turn down job offers

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (File)
Texas Governor Greg Abbott (File)(Gov. Abbott Official YouTube)
By ISABELLA ZOU
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Jobless Texans who refuse work offers because they feel like the job isn’t safe during the pandemic won’t be able to receive unemployment benefits as of June 26, the Texas Workforce Commission announced this week.

Since last year, special pandemic guidelines have allowed some out-of-work people to decline a job if it doesn’t have proper COVID-19 health or safety protocols — and still qualify for unemployment benefits.

“The decline in COVID cases in Texas, widespread availability of vaccines, and greater availability of services such as child care renders such guidance out of date,” a TWC press release stated Tuesday.

James Bernsen, spokesperson for the TWC, said that the reversal of the guidelines is associated with the removal of COVID federal unemployment aid that Gov. Greg Abbott announced last month.

Starting June 26, jobless Texans will lose access to a $300-per-week supplemental benefit through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. In addition, Abbott cut off a lifeline called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which extends unemployment aid to gig workers, self-employed people and others who don’t traditionally receive unemployment benefits.

As of April 30, approximately 344,000 Texans were receiving these PUA benefits, according to data compiled by economist Julia Coronado, economics professor at the University of Texas at Austin. President Joe Biden signed an executive order in January clarifying that the PUA program extends to those who refuse a job because of COVID safety concerns.

Congress had extended these programs through September, but Abbott withdrew Texas from them months early, following pressure from business groups who said the programs disincentivized work. According to a press release, Abbott’s office said the decision was made to focus on connecting unemployed Texans with jobs instead of paying them unemployment benefits.

Bernsen said that the pandemic guidelines that allow jobless people to refuse work for COVID-19 safety reasons and still qualify for any state or federal unemployment benefits are associated with the “COVID-related unemployment” that the state withdraws from on June 26.

“The COVID-related programs are ending, so we’re ending the COVID-related exceptions,” he said.

TWC did not immediately release the number of people who have been turning down jobs for COVID-19 safety reasons and would be impacted by this change. Bernsen pointed out that unemployment claims have been declining and vaccination rates increasing in recent months.

“The number this would apply to is continually decreasing,” he said. “We’re not in the height of the pandemic, which is what [the guidelines] were designed for.”

Rick Levy, president of the Texas AFL-CIO, said the changes are “cruel” and exhibit the state’s characteristic “lack of understanding” towards working people and their needs.

“This pandemic is not over,” he said. “To say, ‘Well, we’re heading in the right direction, so we’re going to eliminate doing all the things that have us heading in the right direction,’ is just really short sighted.”

Copyright 2021 Texas Tribune. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday afternoon the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a one-vehicle crash in...
Gilmer man dies after tree falls on roadway, crushing vehicle
An East Texas sheriff’s office is calling on science to help them in solving a mystery of human...
East Texas sheriff’s office turns to DNA to identify 2002 remains
Dekavian Beniot Scroggins
Police say suspect in fatal Tyler shooting spotted in Nacogdoches area
Luis Gonzales-Rivas, 29, of Longview
Affidavit: Longview man looking at phone when driving during fatal head-on crash
American Lift Aids partnered with BraunAbility
East Texas boy’s wish comes true thanks to Make-A-Wish

Latest News

The East Texas Orchestra said they chose a harpist rather than another instrument because of...
East Texas Symphony Orchestra harpist performs for UT Health East Texas workers
Gulf War Illness affects 25-35% of veterans from the first Gulf War.
Texas A&M researchers using bioengineering of gut tissue to find answers to Gulf War Illness
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Gregg County Sheriff's Office offering inmates vaccine
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office staff 100% vaccinated; shots offered to inmates