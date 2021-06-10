East Texas sheriff’s office turns to DNA to identify 2002 remains

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas sheriff’s office is calling on science to help them in solving a mystery of human remains.

In 2002, human bones were found by workers along highway 271 near Gladewater.

They were never identified.

But the Gregg county sheriff’s office, who worked successfully with the “DNA Doe” project to find the identity of “Lavender Doe” in 2019, have turned to them again.

And some progress has already been made.

“They have her tracked to the North Carolina, West Virginia area where she has some family roots. And their working through possible family members to see if we can get her identified,” said lieutenant Josh Tubb of the Gregg county sheriff’s office.

Tubb says the ‘DNA Doe project’ has been working on this case for about 3 months now.

