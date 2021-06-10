East Texas Food Bank to hold produce distribution in Longview Friday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank will be holding a drive-through produce distribution in Longview Friday.

The free distribution will take place at the Gregg County Fairgrounds. Families should enter from 300 W. Cotton. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The events are open to anyone and there are no eligibility or paperwork requirements. These are drive-thru distributions and walk-ups will not be accepted. Multiple households can carpool. To pick up items for another household not present, a note must be provided.

The food bank said they serve an average of 1,200 families at each distribution. They also said they are still seeing an increased need for food assistance. As of March 2021, 24,370 people in Gregg County are facing hunger. That’s 20% of people or 1 in 5 Gregg County residents. Before the pandemic, it was 17% or 20,510 people.

They said they started the drive-thru distributions at the Gregg County Fairgrounds as part of their emergency response to the pandemic when they needed a safe way to serve a massive amount of families and they will continue to hold them as long as the need is there.

They said future Longview distributions dates are July 9, August 13, September 10, October 8, November 12, December 10 from 8-10 a.m.

