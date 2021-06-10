Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texas Food Bank to hold produce distribution in Longview Friday

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank will be holding a drive-through produce distribution in Longview Friday.

The free distribution will take place at the Gregg County Fairgrounds. Families should enter from 300 W. Cotton. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The events are open to anyone and there are no eligibility or paperwork requirements. These are drive-thru distributions and walk-ups will not be accepted. Multiple households can carpool. To pick up items for another household not present, a note must be provided.

The food bank said they serve an average of 1,200 families at each distribution. They also said they are still seeing an increased need for food assistance. As of March 2021, 24,370 people in Gregg County are facing hunger. That’s 20% of people or 1 in 5 Gregg County residents. Before the pandemic, it was 17% or 20,510 people.

They said they started the drive-thru distributions at the Gregg County Fairgrounds as part of their emergency response to the pandemic when they needed a safe way to serve a massive amount of families and they will continue to hold them as long as the need is there.

They said future Longview distributions dates are July 9, August 13, September 10, October 8, November 12, December 10 from 8-10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Gonzales-Rivas, 29, of Longview
Affidavit: Longview man looking at phone when driving during fatal head-on crash
Tornado in Tyler (Source: NWS)
National Weather Service confirms three EF-0 tornadoes in East Texas
Tornado
NWS confirms tornado in Tyler
An East Texas sheriff’s office is calling on science to help them in solving a mystery of human...
East Texas sheriff’s office turns to DNA to identify 2002 remains
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general

Latest News

Intake numbers grow at Longview animal shelter
Intake numbers grow at Longview animal shelter
Intake numbers grow at Longview animal shelter
Gregg County Sheriff's Office offering inmates vaccine
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office staff 100% vaccinated, offers vaccines to inmates
Smith County to hold auction of 26 vehicles