College Station resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station resident claimed the top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword.

The ticket was bought at Shop N Go on Holleman Drive in College Station.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.42, including break-even prizes.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.