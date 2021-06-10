East Texas Now Business Break
College Station resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize

(Source: Texas Lottery Commission)
By Erika Fernandez
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station resident claimed the top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword.

The ticket was bought at Shop N Go on Holleman Drive in College Station.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.42, including break-even prizes.

