Bush’s Chicken offering free tea on National Iced Tea Day

Bush's Chicken Iced Tea
Bush's Chicken Iced Tea(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In celebration of National Iced Tea Day on June 10, Bush’s Chicken is offering free tea.

Each person is entitled to a free 32 ounce iced tea from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday at all Bush’s Chicken locations.

No purchase is necessary.

“Let Bush’s Chicken help you celebrate National Iced Tea Day the right way—with our famous TEA!” the Waco-based fried chicken chain said in a news release.

