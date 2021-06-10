Bringing color to Tyler’s curbs

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - All Tyler Prock needs to do his job can fit in the trunk of his car and in his two hands: spray paint, brushes and a love of art.

He started his business, Tyler’s Curbs, by solving a problem. A pizza delivery driver couldn’t find his house on a dark night,

“Then it made me think like, well other people- when it comes down to something finding their house- it could be like an ambulance at night,” said Prock.

So Prock started painting. He began by painting house numbers on the curb that were easily visible in the day or at night. But soon, the numbers turned into more.

Prock said his customers started asking for designs. “Most people just want like sports team logos of the school that they went to,” he said. “Nowadays, I’ve done like a lot of like flowers and animals.”

Prock said that, according to City of Tyler law, painting designs on the curbs was considered graffiti. So, Prock went to the city.

“They did change it, and they amended it so that--you know-- whatever people ask me to do isn’t considered graffiti, it’s just art,” he said.

Getting the approval to paint designs was not the only challenge that Prock would have to overcome. Health issues, like scoliosis and fibromyalgia, led to a list of pain medications for Prock and his wife. It was something Prock said he wanted no part of. Alternative treatment, in this case, medical marijuana, led Prock and his wife to Colorado. It was there, Prock said, he also experienced Colorado’s beauty and art.

“They had art everywhere-- on all the buildings. Everywhere you go, with just these wonderful, wonderful [pieces of art] sometimes like 10 stories high,” he said.

When Prock returned to East Texas, he wanted to bring even more color and art to the streets of Tyler.

“I’d say I’ve done more in the past year and a half than I had done ten years prior, all added together,” Prock said. “It’s a reminder to be happy and love others.”

