East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Bassmasters heads to Lake Ray Roberts

By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PILOT POINT, Texas (KXII) - Some of the best anglers on the planet will be at Lake Ray Roberts this weekend for the Bassmasters Classic.

The tournament is the premier event in bass fishing and it is coming to our shores. Anglers from all over the world will be there. Some local as well, like Coalgate’s Luke Palmer, who is excited about the event.

“The lake has swelled up,” Palmer said. “We’re looking at three and a half to four feet high. Which should be better for me. I’m a shallow water guy. I like to flip bushes and grass and trees and whatever is in front of me. I like to see it and be able to fish it.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday afternoon the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a one-vehicle crash in...
Gilmer man dies after tree falls on roadway, crushing vehicle
An East Texas sheriff’s office is calling on science to help them in solving a mystery of human...
East Texas sheriff’s office turns to DNA to identify 2002 remains
Dekavian Beniot Scroggins
Police say suspect in fatal Tyler shooting spotted in Nacogdoches area
Luis Gonzales-Rivas, 29, of Longview
Affidavit: Longview man looking at phone when driving during fatal head-on crash
American Lift Aids partnered with BraunAbility
East Texas boy’s wish comes true thanks to Make-A-Wish

Latest News

TJC's Lady Apaches won a soccer championship.
TJC Apache Ladies react to championship
TJC's Lady Apaches won a soccer championship.
TJC women's soccer 9.10
FILE - This photo from Thursday July 30, 2020, shows cardboard cutouts of fans in seats during...
Judge rejects effort to return MLB All-Star Game to Georgia
Jim Schlossnagle Named Texas A&M Baseball Head Coach
Jim Schlossnagle Named Texas A&M Baseball Head Coach