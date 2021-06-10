Athens man pleads no contest to Henderson County liquor store robbery

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - An Athens man pleaded no contest on Wednesday for his involvement in a liquor store robbery in Caney City on Jan. 23.

Tedrick Rockmore, 29, of Athens accepted a six-year deferred adjudication sentence.

Rockmore along with Jasmine Blackfeet and Hannah Wolfe were charged with aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Blackfeet pleaded guilty in October 2019 and was sentenced to 15 years. Wolfe has a status conference set for July 12.

