An inside look at the first day of the Shale Energy Conference and Tradeshow

New technology, equipment displays, keynote speakers, and even a few food trucks that’s what you can expect from the Shale Energy Conference and Tradeshow.
By Kate Porter
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Shale Energy Conference and Tradeshow officially kicked off the two-day event Wednesday morning.

New technology, equipment displays, keynote speakers, and even a few food trucks that’s what you can expect from the Shale Energy Conference and Tradeshow.

Exhibitors and attendees from all over gathered at the Midland County Horseshoe to experience the days’ events.

Aside from being great for the oil and gas industry, the tradeshow was also beneficial for Midland.

One exhibitor says events like this make it clear that Midland is a vital part of oil production worldwide.

The pandemic put in-person conventions on hold for a while, but everything felt like it was back to normal on Wednesday.

And all of those involved with the event were energized to be back with each other.

If you missed out on Shale Energy Conference and Tradeshow, you have one more chance to enjoy everything it has to offer Thursday.

