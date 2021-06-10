Aggie Baseball fans welcome new Coach Jim Schlossnagle

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s new head baseball coach was introduced to fans and the media Thursday afternoon. A welcoming event was held inside the Hall of Champions at Kyle Field.

Jim Schlossnagle was met with a warm reception by Aggie fans after a successful run as head baseball coach at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth.

Coach Schlossnagle said he has an expectation and desire to win every game.

It was a full house inside the Hall of Champions at Kyle Field with some bubbles blowing in honor of the new baseball coach. Something we see often at Aggie Baseball games.

Schlossnagle is still learning all the Aggie traditions but has had a lot of experience as part of the visiting team at Blue Bell Park. Fans told us they are looking forward to next year’s baseball season.

”Well he was certainly impressive in everything he said today in his welcoming news conference. [Everything] that he does, it is important. And he expects of individuals as well as of putting it together, the team and coaching staff to be successful,” said Jean Pfluger, a Former Student and Baseball season ticket holder.

“Aggie Baseball it’s fun to go watch and it’s one of the reasons we moved here several years ago and just ready for it to get back to like he said, coach said ‘compete for national championships every year’,” said Gary Keeling, a Texas A&M Former Student from Bryan.

“Always just to keep improving and seeing that things are going to keep up at the high standard we already are and that it will get even better,” said Pfluger.

Fans also said they’re looking forward to full capacity events next season.

Schlossnagle is the 20th coach in Aggie Baseball history.

