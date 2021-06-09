Wednesday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Today sure turned into a beautiful day. Skies had plenty of sunshine and stayed totally dry minus a stray afternoon shower. If you were a fan of today, then you are in luck! We’ll stay mostly sunny and dry for the remainder of the workweek, as well as Saturday of the upcoming weekend. For a close look at tomorrow, we’ll wake up partly to mostly sunny and mild in the lower 70s. Skies will open up a bit more in the afternoon with more sunshine than clouds and another round of upper 80s to lower 90s for highs. Copy and paste forecast for Friday, this time with even more sunshine in the afternoon. Saturday rolls around and there is a slim chance for an isolated shower, but much of the area is expected to remain dry. Scattered afternoon showers and an isolated thundershower become possible by Sunday and will remain possible for Monday as well. More clouds and even better shots at scattered showers and thundershowers move into the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. As the rain and extra clouds move in, temperatures will begin to cool as highs will likely drop back down into the middle to upper 80s for the midpoint of next week.

