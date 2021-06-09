Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Downtown Tyler Film Festival returns after two-year absence

By Justin Honore
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Downtown Tyler Film Festival is making its return to Liberty Hall after taking a two-year hiatus.

The film festival will be a little different this year with its start date being June 10 and continuing to June 13 instead of the fall. The biggest difference this year will be that the event is a digital only festival for the first time ever. They chose this approach because of several reasons. Some of the filmmakers participating are international film makers who can’t travel due to COVID-19 restrictions. They wanted to make the event more accessible for those who are in the disabled community as well as those who are still high risk to COVID-19.

They had also planned to do a virtual event long before COVID-19 restrictions had loosened. The film festival is considering doing a hybrid version as well in the future where they offer both in person and virtual options for viewers.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

