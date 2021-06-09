Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Diboll softball honored by community, fans

The town of Diboll honored its high school softball team today.
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Ladyjack softball team was honored Tuesday night after competing for the first time ever at the state championships last week in Austin.

The team was given special recognitions from their coaching staff, the Mayor of Diboll Trey Wilkerson and State Representative Trent Ashby.

Watch this special WebXtra to hear from coach Hayland Hardy and players Haley Fuentes, Skylar Martin and Kayla Palamino.

