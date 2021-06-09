WAC approves scheduling formats for 2021-22 expansion season

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Western Athletic Conference has released their plans on how the 2021-22 season will look for their institutions as they expand with four new members: SFA, Sam Houston, Lamar, Abilene Christian.

The league will have division-only play for baseball, women’s soccer, softball and women’s tennis. Men’s and women’s basketball will not be divided into divisions and all teams will play an 18-game league schedule. Volleyball will play double-round robin within division with a week of crossover play halfway through the league schedule.

Championships for men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball, men’s golf, outdoor track & field and baseball will be in the West footprint and women’s soccer, indoor track & field, women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis and softball will be in the Southwest footprint. SFA is part of the Southwestern footprint so they could apply to host one of those championships. The men’s and women’s basketball tournament will remain at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

