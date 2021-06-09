Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TJC women’s soccer claims 2020-21 NJCAA National Championship with 2-0 shutout

The title is the 5th all-time for the Lady Apaches
TJC soccer
TJC soccer(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The No.1 TJC Lady Apaches soccer team is the 2020-21 NJCAA Division I Champion.

The Lady Apaches won 2-0 over Salt Lake to finish their perfect unbeaten season.

This is the team’s fifth soccer championships, previously winning titles in 2009, 2011, 2017 and 2019. This is the TJC Athletic Department’s 66th national title.

