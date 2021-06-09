State removes Shelby County Jail from non-compliant list
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has removed the Shelby County Jail from its non-compliant list.
The jail was placed on the list following a March 3 inspection. The citation regarding inmate prescriptions said the medication records failed to show that medications are distributed in accordance with instructions from a physician.
The TCJS lists jails on its list of non-compliance until they pass a reinspection.
