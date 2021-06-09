Shale Energy Conference and Tradeshow opens as oil tops $70 per barrel

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Shale Energy Conference and Tradeshow marks the first large, in-person energy event in more than a year.

The two-day event opens Wednesday at the Horseshoe Arena in Midland. It’s opening as oil tops $70 per barrel.

All told more than 200 vendors will take part in the event.

“I know that we’re going to touch a lot of folks, " Jeff Russo, the CEO of Total Rigs Tools Corporation, said. “I have a suspicion that this will produce relationships and revenue gains at a level we haven’t seen in over the last year.”

In addition, there will be a number of guest speakers, including: Shad Frazier, Vice President of Operations Endeavor Energy Resources; Ron Gusek, President of Liberty Oilfield Services; Jim Wright, Texas Railroad Commissioner; and Don Conkle, CEO of Carbo.

The event runs 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM on Wednesday, and then from 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM on Thursday.

Here’s the full agenda.

Tickets are still available. A 2-day general admission pass starts at $50.

