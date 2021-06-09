Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Saints sign 2021 entire draft class

Payton Turner vs. Memphis (Photo by: University of Houston athletics)
Payton Turner vs. Memphis (Photo by: University of Houston athletics)(University of Houston Football Athletics)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints have their 2021 draft class under contract, the team announced Tuesday.

The team signed first-round pick Payton Turner, second-round pick Pete Werner, third-round pick Paulson Adebo, fourth-round pick Ian Book, sixth-round pick Landon Young and seventh-round pick Kawaan Baker to contracts.

The team was able to gain the necessary salary cap space to sign all six players by reportedly restructuring cornerback Marshon Lattimore’s contract.

According to multiple reports including the NFL Network, the Saints added four voidable years to Lattimore’s deal and converted most of the $10.2 million dollar salary into a signing bonus.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado
NWS confirms tornado in Tyler
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday and Monday night. (Source: KLTV Staff)
First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday/Monday night
Winning lottery ticket sold in Longview.
$5 million winning lotto ticket purchased in Longview, prize not yet claimed
The Athens ISD bus driver charged in a fatal school bus wreck was back in court Thursday...
State seeking to alter indictment of man accused in fatal Athens school bus crash
Denise Hernandez, 54
Former Smith County elections official faces previous allegations of bullying employees

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2010, file photo, then-Las Vegas head coach Jim Fassel, center, looks...
Jim Fassel, coach who took Giants to Super Bowl, dies at 71
Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott making progress during Cowboys OTA’s
Cowboys get plenty of big time games in 2021
Houston Texans
NFL gives Texans just one prime time game in 2021