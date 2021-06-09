Rain hinders East Texas lawn care businesses

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Areas across East Texas remain saturated from consistent rainfall and that’s impacting how lawn services companies do business. KTRE’s Jeremy Thomas spoke with two companies on what they’re facing.

Now that things are drying out, people are eager to take care of their yards or are hiring lawn service companies to spruce them up.

East Texas has dealt with a surplus of rainfall, which has put some lawn projects on hold.

Lee Hill with Evergreen Lawn Care and Aidan Cox with All About Lawns say this year’s weather patterns are causing issues with lawns and landscaping. According to Hill, “the ice storm had a real slowing effect on grasses greening up and actually growing and then our cool nights and cloudy days have really affected that too.”

Hill says“due to all the rain, we haven’t been able to mow, and we’ve had to move all our landscaping jobs up and do them instead of mowing.”

Both Cox and Hill are saying with yards drying out, it’s causing high demand.

“Right now, we’re focused on trying to keep the fertility of the soil, so the grass, plants and shrubs can be as healthy as possible. The other thing with the lawns is concentrating on making sure we cut down on fungal pathogens that are present right now with the cloudy weather. We’ve actually grown as far as the amount of customers we do” Hill said.

“When it’s a beautiful day, we’re able to mow and we’re starting to catch back up”, according to Cox.

Lawn care businesses stress moving forward to pay close attention to lawns and landscaping plants to make sure they don’t have fungus activity on them that can look like a powdery substance.

