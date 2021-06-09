Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Millions of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses may expire soon

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) - Johnson & Johnson is working to extend the shelf life of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, the vaccine can be stored up to three months at refrigerator temperatures.

This comes amid reports from some states that hundreds of thousands of doses may soon expire.

Johnson and Johnson delivered more than 21 million doses in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 11 million have been administered.

In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine said 200,000 doses are set to expire at the end of the month.

The White House has said a “very, very small fraction” of the COVID-19 vaccine doses sent to states will be unused.

