Mayor in Cass County accused of anti-Trump letters in water bills makes court appearance

LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - The mayor of a small Cass County town charged with two misdemeanor crimes in relation to the 2020 presidential election made a court appearance on Wednesday.

Domino Mayor Al Campbell is charged with unlawful use of funds for political advertising and abuse of official capacity.

An investigation was launched by the Cass County District Attorney’s Office after a letter allegedly written by Campbell was publicly posted and was seen by the DA. According to the probable cause affidavit, the mayor’s letter was written with the intent to convince citizens of Domino not to re-elect President Trump. The letter “had language depicting the United States President negatively, opposing his re-election, and encouraging people to vote.”

Campbell was arrested on Nov. 18 for abuse of official capacity and unlawful use of funds for political advertising.

In County Judge Becky Willbanks’ court on Wednesday, Campbell pleaded not guilty to the charges.

