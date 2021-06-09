Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Mayor in Cass County accused of anti-Trump letters in water bills makes court appearance

Domino Mayor Al Campbell made a court appearance Wednesday.
Domino Mayor Al Campbell made a court appearance Wednesday.(KLTV)
By Arthur Clayborn
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - The mayor of a small Cass County town charged with two misdemeanor crimes in relation to the 2020 presidential election made a court appearance on Wednesday.

Domino Mayor Al Campbell is charged with unlawful use of funds for political advertising and abuse of official capacity.

An investigation was launched by the Cass County District Attorney’s Office after a letter allegedly written by Campbell was publicly posted and was seen by the DA. According to the probable cause affidavit, the mayor’s letter was written with the intent to convince citizens of Domino not to re-elect President Trump. The letter “had language depicting the United States President negatively, opposing his re-election, and encouraging people to vote.”

Campbell was arrested on Nov. 18 for abuse of official capacity and unlawful use of funds for political advertising.

In County Judge Becky Willbanks’ court on Wednesday, Campbell pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Previous story: Mayor in Cass County accused of including anti-Trump letter with water bills

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado
NWS confirms tornado in Tyler
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Tyler ISD selects acting principal at Legacy High
Winning lottery ticket sold in Longview.
$5 million winning lotto ticket purchased in Longview, prize not yet claimed
Abbott signs 1836 project promoting Texas History education
Governor Greg Abbott signs laws including ‘promoting patriotic education’

Latest News

Tornado in Tyler
WebXtra: National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado hit Tyler
Winds up to 80 mph
National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado hit Tyler
WEBXTRA: Solar Eclipse
WEBXTRA: Solar eclipse coming, but won’t be visible to East Texans
WEBXTRA: Solar Eclipse
WEBXTRA: Solar Eclipse