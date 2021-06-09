Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
March trial schedule set for 3 ex-officers in Floyd’s death

FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows from left, former Minneapolis police Officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. A more detailed trial schedule for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting in the death of George Floyd has been set for next March, according to an order made public Wednesday.(Source: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A more detailed trial schedule for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting in the death of George Floyd has been set for next March.

Last month, a judge pushed the trial of Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao out to next March, in part because he wanted publicity from the trial of ex-officer Derek Chauvin to cool down.

According to the scheduling order made public Wednesday, the court will be in session on March 7 to deal with any evidentiary motions or administrative issues.

Jury selection begins March 8 and opening statements are March 28.

The death of Floyd, who was Black, led to worldwide protests and calls for change in policing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

