Man arrested for allegedly impersonating Trump family online to commit fraud

One of the people impersonated online was Barron Trump, right, shown here with former President...
One of the people impersonated online was Barron Trump, right, shown here with former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump, his parents.(Source: CNN/Pool/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(CNN) - A Pennsylvania man is accused of impersonating family members of former President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors said he used social media to raise thousands of dollars for a fake political organization, which he then pocketed.

Joshua Hall, 22, was taken into custody Tuesday.

Hall allegedly pretended to be Barron Trump, the former president’s 15-year-old son, as well as Trump’s sister Elizabeth Trump Grau on social media.

The former president even responded with thanks on Twitter to a post from Hall’s fake profile of his sister.

Hall told the New York Times he was “just trying to rally up MAGA supporters and have fun.”

But now he faces up to 22 years in prison if convicted of wire fraud and identity theft charges

It’s unclear how Hall is pleading or if he has an attorney.

Representatives for Trump have not commented.

