Longview Dream Center receives 13 tons of donated food

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday, 13 tons of food were donated to Longview Dream Center and 10 non-profit agencies around Longview. The donations are from the ‘The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The food is to be distributed to 10 charitable organizations in Gregg, Panola, and Rusk counties. Many of those organizations depend solely on public donations.

