Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Kennard baseball heading to state title game after beating Hubbard 3-1

.
.(.)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KTRE) - The Kennard Tigers are heading to the 1A state championship after beating Hubbard 3-1 in the UIL 1A State semifinal.

Kennard got on the board first when  Keyton Lumbreraz would hit what appeared to be an inside the park home run but it was later scored as a triple with an error by Hubbard that allowed him to score.

Hubbard’s Sebastian Olvera would get an RBI single in the fourth to tie the game at 1.

In the sixth the Tigers put two runners in scoring position with just one out.  Caleb Alfred would clear the bases with a 2-RBI single to grab the 3-1 lead.

Dylan Cole pitched 6 2/3 innings before Jaden Kulms came in for the final out of the game.

The 1A StateChampionship game is set for 9 a.m. on Thursday from Dell Diamond.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado
NWS confirms tornado in Tyler
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Tyler ISD selects acting principal at Legacy High
Winning lottery ticket sold in Longview.
$5 million winning lotto ticket purchased in Longview, prize not yet claimed
Abbott signs 1836 project promoting Texas History education
Governor Greg Abbott signs laws including ‘promoting patriotic education’

Latest News

The town of Diboll honored its high school softball team today.
WebXtra: Diboll softball honored by community, fans
The town of Diboll honored its high school softball team today.
WebXtra: Diboll softball honored
SFA basketball
SFA basketball set for December matchup with national power Kansas
Trio of East Texas Teams
Trio of East Texas teams playing in baseball semifinals on Wednesday