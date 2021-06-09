Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

H-E-B says face masks optional for fully vaccinated customers

.
.(H-E-B)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B on Tuesday announced facial coverings will now be optional for fully vaccinated employees, vendors and customers inside its grocery stores.

“After reviewing updated guidance from the CDC on mask use, H-E-B will make facial coverings optional for fully vaccinated Partners, vendors, and customers inside our stores. This policy change will take effect on June 9,2021,” the grocer said.

“We are encouraged by the favorable Covid-19 trends in Texas.”

On March 2, 2021, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order (GA-34) lifting the mask mandate in Texas and increasing capacity of all businesses and facilities in the state to 100 percent.

In the wake of the governor’s order, several retailers and grocers like H-E-B announced they would continue to enforce face mask use inside their stores.

H-E-B now joins a growing list of retailers like Target that have announced face masks are now optional for the fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Gonzales-Rivas, 29, of Longview
Affidavit: Longview man looking at phone when driving during fatal head-on crash
Tornado in Tyler (Source: NWS)
National Weather Service confirms three EF-0 tornadoes in East Texas
Tornado
NWS confirms tornado in Tyler
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it

Latest News

Martial Ndeffo used his experience modeling past outbreaks to influence his work during the...
Texas A&M researcher uses interdisciplinary modeling to help shape local health policy
TAMU
Texas A&M researchers use interdisciplinary modeling to help shape local health policy
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Gov. Greg Abbott signs bill to punish businesses that require proof of COVID-19 vaccination