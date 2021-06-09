Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Food Pantry Donations Needed at St. Paul Children’s Services

Charitable organization sees increase in clients during pandemic
Food at St. Paul Children's Services Food Pantry
Food at St. Paul Children's Services Food Pantry(KLTV)
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - St. Paul Children’s Services has a year-round food pantry that provides assistance to families in East Texas and the organization’s need for assistance through donations and volunteers has increased due to the pandemic.

“So far, we’ve seen an increase the past 2 weeks,” said Wyatt Bynum, St. Paul Children’s Services Development Director. “It’s been about 80 per day,” Bynum said when describing the number of people who receive donations.

Bynum said that there are never enough donations.

“Any kind of donation will help us. We’re always passing out food. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. If we can pass it out, we’re going to be here,” he said.

And Lexi Trimble, St. Paul Children’s Services Development Director, said her job and giving back to the community is a blessing.

The drive-up food pantry is Monday and Wednesday 9am to noon and 2 to 6 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m. to noon.

They said that everyone is eligible for assistance.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado
NWS confirms tornado in Tyler
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Tyler ISD selects acting principal at Legacy High
Winning lottery ticket sold in Longview.
$5 million winning lotto ticket purchased in Longview, prize not yet claimed
Abbott signs 1836 project promoting Texas History education
Governor Greg Abbott signs laws including ‘promoting patriotic education’

Latest News

Rain hinders East Texas lawn care businesses
Rain hinders East Texas lawn care businesses
Rain hinders East Texas lawn care businesses
Rain hinders East Texas lawn care businesses
Gladewater Rodeo stadium
Gladewater Rodeo returns after 2020 cancellation
Rain hinders local lawn care services
Rain hinders local lawn care businesses