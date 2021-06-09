Food Pantry Donations Needed at St. Paul Children’s Services

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - St. Paul Children’s Services has a year-round food pantry that provides assistance to families in East Texas and the organization’s need for assistance through donations and volunteers has increased due to the pandemic.

“So far, we’ve seen an increase the past 2 weeks,” said Wyatt Bynum, St. Paul Children’s Services Development Director. “It’s been about 80 per day,” Bynum said when describing the number of people who receive donations.

Bynum said that there are never enough donations.

“Any kind of donation will help us. We’re always passing out food. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. If we can pass it out, we’re going to be here,” he said.

And Lexi Trimble, St. Paul Children’s Services Development Director, said her job and giving back to the community is a blessing.

The drive-up food pantry is Monday and Wednesday 9am to noon and 2 to 6 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m. to noon.

They said that everyone is eligible for assistance.

