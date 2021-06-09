Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
EU Parliament approves digital COVID certificate

EU COVID Travel Certificate
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(KLTV) - Travel will look different in the near future as COVID restrictions are changing and more people are wanting to travel. The European Parliament approved a special EU “vaccine passport” of sorts on Wednesday to allow movement across the bloc.

The official launch date is July 1. The goal is to open up travel within Europe this summer and easing the pressure on travelers for multiple testing. The certificate would include proof of vaccination, Covid-19 test results, and/or information that the holder has recovered from being ill with Covid-19. A temporary digital health certificate is seen as a less restrictive measure than others currently in place, such as entry bans, quarantine and business closures, and may allow for a gradual reopening of the economy.

No one will be obliged to use the EU Digital COVID Certificate. However, only the EU Digital COVID Certificate will guarantee that you can cross internal EU borders without additional requirements, as it will be accepted by all member states.

