Chase leads authorities from east Texas to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A chase that began in Harrison County, Texas ended in Shreveport overnight.

Both Texas DPS and Harrison County deputies followed the driver of a van on Interstate 20.

After crossing into Louisiana, Louisiana State Police and Caddo Parish deputies became involved.

Spikes were set out at the Monkhouse Drive exit. After hitting the spikes, the van traveled for a mile before it came to a complete stop.

Authorities say the suspect surrendered peacefully.

