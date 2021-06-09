Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Amber Alert: Murder suspect abducts Texas teen and toddler

Left to right: Zaylee Zamora, Jezabel Zamora and Kristian Garcia
Left to right: Zaylee Zamora, Jezabel Zamora and Kristian Garcia(Corpus Christi Police)
By Alex Bukoski and Joe Villasana
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 12:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities issued a Clear Alert and an Amber Alert late Tuesday evening for a toddler and mother abducted in South Texas by a man wanted on a murder charge.

Zaylee Zamora, 1, and her mother, Jezabel Zamora, 18, were last seen in the 6800 block of Windy Creek Drive in Corpus Christi at about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said Kristian Garcia, 24, forced his way into Jezabel Zamora’s home and took the teenager and her daughter against their will. Jezabel Zamora is allegedly Garcia’s ex-girlfriend.

Police said Garcia currently has active warrants for murder and aggravated robbery.

Garcia is 5-foot-7, weighs approximately 160 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie and a black face mask.

The suspect also has a scar on his face and visible tattoos on both forearms. Garcia and the victims were last seen in a 2007 Cadillac Escalade with Texas plates 4SJKC.

Police said Jezabel Zamora is 4-foot-11, weighs approximately 97 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a camo tank top and blue jeans.

Jezabel has a medusa tattoo on her left thigh, a rose tattoo on her right forearm, and a tattoo with her daughter’s name on her left shoulder.

If you see any of the three, officials are urging you to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

