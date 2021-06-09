Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The rest of the afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy. Expect breezy conditions and warm afternoon temperatures in the lower 90s. The humidity will stay high and will make temperatures feel like the upper 90s and even a few triple digits. There is a very slight chance for a pop up shower, especially in Deep East Texas this afternoon, but most places will stay dry. If thunderstorms develop in Eastern Oklahoma late this afternoon, a few could clip the northeastern counties of East Texas overnight tonight. More warm, humid conditions for the end of the week with partly cloudy to even mostly sunny skies through Friday and Saturday. A weak cold front arrives Sunday and brings a slight chance for rain back to the forecast.

